Six of the Best 766

John Harris is right, you know.
Jonathan Fryer has been to see Darkest Hour.
A 1984 trip to the Berlin Wall is recalled by Otto English.
"In July 1923 at the Lewes assizes, Mr Justice Avory handed an anonymous letter containing some ‘improper words’ to a respectable-looking woman. He asked her if she had ever used such foul language. ‘Never during the whole of my life, either in writing or talking, never,’ she replied." Bee Wilson looks at The Littlehampton Libels - a revealing picture of British life between the wars.
Ian Bostridge reviews a history of English church music.
Catherine Nichols argues that today's popular culture is obsessed with the battle between good and evil in a way that traditional folktales never were.
One of the church music books reviewed by Ian Bostridge is by Andrew Gant, who is also a Lib Dem councillor and PPC: a perfect combination for this blog!
Here he is: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Andrew_Gant
Thank you for the link.
