Adil Rashid gives up on red-ball cricket

This blog has followed Adil Rashid since he made his debut for Yorkshire - overhyping young English spinners is part of what Liberal England is about.
So I was sorry to hear that he has decided to concentrate on white-ball cricket and give the County Championship and even tests a miss.
But Tim Wigmore has argued - persuasively - that he is not the first to do so and will not be the last:
If Rashid is exceptional, it is only because he was an international T20 player who had still been attempting to play Test cricket too. Of the 22 players in the last World Twenty20 final only six have played Tests since. And only three - Root, Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali - have done so since 2016.
The shift is being driven by money, of course: the huge financial rewards available in T20, especially for players from beyond the sport’s economic big three of Australia, England and India.
With T20 leagues now ubiquitous, there is always a tournament, somewhere, to play in without players needing to be involved in the longer formats.
No comments:
Post a Comment