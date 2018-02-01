Oxford University Conservative Association hired Black Cab Rapist as a stripper for a social event

The Oxford University Conservative Association (OUCA) once hired the ‘Black cab rapist’ then working as a stripper, for an infamous cabaret social.
John Worboys, then know as ‘Terry the Minder’, performed a striptease for Tory members, alongside a female stripper named “the exotic Vashanti”
The event at Hertford College was attended by a young Sally Bercow (then Illman), wife of Commons Speaker John Bercow. She was blindfolded on stage before Worboys suggestively placed a banana in her hand.
According to a report at the time, prominent Tory backbencher Jacob Rees Mogg “heartily approved of [the event].By accident or design, it is impossible to read the website's image of the 1989 Cherwell front page where the story was first reported.
The Cherwell website goes on to say that following the eventL
the Senior Proctor of the University refused to recognise OUCA as an official society, banning the Association from using the ‘Oxford University’ title in its name. The Association were also prohibited from holding events at Hertford. The ban apparently remains in place today.This story has also made The Sun, which has lots about Sally Bercow but does not mention Rees-Mogg.
h/t Otto English.
No comments:
Post a Comment