Sunday, February 18, 2018

Sasch Funke: MZ



"All these old records. Why don't you choose something for the young people?" Lord Bonkers asked me the other day.

So here is Sascha Funke, who:
likes to play unreleased sounds in DJ sets, which lately go beyond the average definition of techno and house and also present disco, wave, electro, cosmic, Krautrock and early electronic dance music.
I do like the combination of electro and piano that you get later on here, though it takes a while to get there.

It reminds you of the old classical music joke:

Knock knock.
Who's there.
Knock knock.
Who's there.
Knock knock.
Who's there.
Knock knock.
Who's there.
Knock knock.
Who's there.
Knock knock.
Who's there.
Knock knock.
Who's there.
Knock knock.
Who's there.
Knock knock.
Who's there.
Knock knock.
Who's there.
Knock knock.
Who's there.
Knock knock.
Who's there.
Philip Glass.
1 comment:

irishwaterwayshistory.com said...

Techno, eh?

Lord Bonkers might like a German techno marching band:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZQNNuNoqU_A

Down wid da kidz or what?

bjg

18 February, 2018 11:54

