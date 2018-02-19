Ben Bradley MP and his expensive education

Ben Bradley, the accident-prone Conservative MP for Mansfield, has been in the news again today.
This time it was for tweeting a thumping libel of Jeremy Corbyn and then deleting it in the face of threatened legal action.
Those Conservatives who defend Bradley generally do so by accusing his critics of snobbery.
But is he really a local, working-class boy made good?
Go to Ben Bradley's website and you will find his biography begins:
Born in 1989 in Ripley, 28 year old Ben initially went to study Sports Science at Bath University, but after deciding the course wasn't for him, trained and worked as a Landscape Gardener.Why no mention of the schools he attended? If you are running as the local candidate there is nothing better than being able to say you attended local schools.
Go to the Ben Bradley entry on Wikipedia and the mystery is solved. Ben Bradley attended Derby Grammar School.
Despite its name, this school was founded in 1995 and has always been a private, fee-paying establishment.
And its current fees are £12,993 a year.
No wonder Ben Bradley doesn't mention it on his website.
I imagine Bradley's Conservative defenders have assumed that because he has a Nottinghamshire accent he cannot come from a wealthy family.
It's sad that people from the affluent South East of England often know so little about the country they live in.
