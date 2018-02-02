Lord Bonkers' Diary: Mooning practice on the village green

new issue of Liberator is on its way to subscribers, so it is time to spend a few days at Bonkers Hall.
Mooning practice on the village green
It has been a hard winter in Rutland, but we have not allowed that to interfere with our preparations for the visit of President Trump. To a man and, indeed, a woman, we are determined to give him a fitting reception. Mooning practice has taken place on the village green every Monday and Thursday since Michaelmas and the charabancs to London have long been booked.
So great has been the enthusiasm for marking his visit hereabouts that I am exploring the possibility of running a special train from Bonkers Halt, via the rather rusty junction north of Market Harborough, to St Pancras, but the absurd franchising system on the railways does not encourage this sort of individual enterprise.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
