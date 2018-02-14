Norman Baker has left the bus business

Brighton & Hove News tells us:
Just ten months after joining the Big Lemon, former Lewes MP Norman Baker is off to pursue a range of other interests including journalism, a music album and a top secret new book.
Mr Baker joined the Brighton bus company in March last year, and says he has already achieved what he set out to do there.
This includes winning new contracts, doubling the size of the team, helping launch the UK’s first solar-powered electric bus and winning Most Sustainable Business at the Sussex Business Awards.It all sounds amicable as the website quotes the Big Lemon's founder and chief executive Tom Druitt:
“He has taken the organisation to the next level and we now have the opportunity to grow our impact far beyond what was previously possible. I wish Norman all the very best of luck in his future endeavours.”
