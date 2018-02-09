I have signed Layla's petition. I hope you will sign it too, whichever party you belong to.Today I presented my first Bill to Parliament. Its the first legislative step in my campaign to change the law and scrap the Dickensian, archaic and cruel Vagrancy Act from 1824 which is still used to criminalise rough sleeping pic.twitter.com/73lg92ygn1— Layla Moran (@LaylaMoran) February 7, 2018
Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Friday, February 09, 2018
Sign Layla Moran's petition to repeal the Vagrancy Act 1824
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment