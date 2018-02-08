Thursday, February 08, 2018

Ponies on Lundy Island


I've twice been to Lundy Island.

I took a day trip from Ilfracombe when I was walking the coastal path in 1988 and spent New Year there in 2000, when I took this photograph.

An attempt to do the same thing a year or two later was defeated by the weather, but that possibility is almost part of the island's charm.

One of the great things about Lundy is the night skies. As you are 12 miles out in the Bristol Channel with no street lighting, they are overpowering.

Seeing the stars there (and on the Dingle Peninsula in County Kerry) led me to form my theory that there was a correlation between the spread of street lighting and the decline of religion.
