Restoring the Thames and Severn Canal

The Thames and Severn Canal, which was finally abandoned in 1941, ran for 28 miles from the Stroudwater Navigation in Stroud to the Thames just above Lechlade.
Efforts have been underway to restore it since the 1970s and the Inland Waterways Association explains the progress that has been made:
Cotswold Canals Trust aims to restore the Thames & Severn Canal from its junction with the Stroudwater Navigation in Stroud through to the River Thames.
With the Stroudwater Navigation, the restored canal would re-create an alternative through route between the rivers Thames and Severn from the Kennet & Avon Canal and one that would avoid the tidal Bristol Avon, which is unsuitable for inexperienced boat owners.
Showpiece sections of the canal have been restored, including both ends of Sapperton Tunnel at the summit, to demonstrate the advantages of restoring the whole canal.The film above shows the restoration of Wallbridge Lower Lock in Stroud, the first on the canal. Some of the photographs included demonstrate just how much had to be done to recover the canal there.
