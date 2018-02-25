"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Sunday, February 25, 2018
Eels: The Deconstruction
This is the title track from an album to be released in April.
It sounds very Nineties to me, but then that is when Eels started out.
No comments:
Post a Comment