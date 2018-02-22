Why Vince Cable doesn't go to PMQs any more

And she also quotes Vince's explanation for his absence:
"There’s no point sitting there like a stuffed dummy every single week just to watch a Punch and Judy show when I can be doing more important work for my constituents and on policy. If there is a Prime Minister’s statement, then I always turn up because I get to ask a question."Vince is right.
In part this decision is a function of the Liberal Democrats' diminished strength in the Commons, but it is also a comment on the gruesome spectacle PMQs have become.
They are pretty much the House of Commons at its worst, but unless you are a political anorak PMQs are all you get to see of it.
