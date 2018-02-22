Thursday, February 22, 2018

Why Vince Cable doesn't go to PMQs any more

Vince Cable, reports Isabel Hardman, has been to only three out of the six Prime Minister's Questions held this year. He does turn up when he has a question allocated, which is now around once a month.

And she also quotes Vince's explanation for his absence:
"There’s no point sitting there like a stuffed dummy every single week just to watch a Punch and Judy show when I can be doing more important work for my constituents and on policy. If there is a Prime Minister’s statement, then I always turn up because I get to ask a question."
Vince is right.

In part this decision is a function of the Liberal Democrats' diminished strength in the Commons, but it is also a comment on the gruesome spectacle PMQs have become.

They are pretty much the House of Commons at its worst, but unless you are a political anorak PMQs are all you get to see of it.
