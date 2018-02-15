Councils, communities and a sense of place

A paper for the Local Government Information Unit by Janet Sillett looks at the elusive but important concept of 'a sense of place'.
She writes:
A place that works could be seen as one where the people who live there have a sense of affinity with it, and one where the past, the present and the future are connected: so that its history is part of what makes it special and the people who have lived there for a long time, but where it welcomes new people and communities, and embraces change.
People can feel a sense of place about where they live physically, but also to a wider place such as a city or to their local community or even to organisations within it. People have attachments to their home, their neighbourhood and perhaps to their city, town, village and even to their region.
As places globally become more like each other, preserving a sense of distinctiveness can be important.And she goes on to argue that by cultivating such a sense local authorities can facilitate a range of planning-related outcomes:
- encouraging economic vitality
- enhancing wellbeing
- fostering engagement and a sense of belonging
- enabling physical health
The paper is a long read, but I think this is an important subject and worth the time.
Of course, the question is how you reconcile the intangible concept of 'a sense of place' with the daily grind of planning decisions.
In Leicester I feel the council has shown too little concern for sense of place away from the city centre, allowing structures that help define their area - the Bowstring Bridge in Braunstone Gate; the Empire in Newfoundpool - to be razed without a contest.
If everything in the city beyond Richard III is student accommodation and supermarkets, there will be no sense of place at all.
