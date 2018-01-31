Wednesday, January 31, 2018

See Rutland in 1957


Click on the image above to view this film on the British Film Institute site.

There's no commentary, but you will see Uppingham and Oakham, Stoke Dry church, the sculptures at Exton (which was more than I could when I went there) and the turf maze at Wing.
