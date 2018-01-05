Six of the Best 758

Kirsten Johnson sees loneliness as a political problem: "Loneliness is a huge problem, but much of the solution lies in small, local solutions. To give one example, one of my villages came together to buy an old chapel which is now called The Hub. It is a space for coffee mornings, clubs, exercise classes and toddler groups. The Hub has combatted loneliness on many different levels."
"The number of people who have had their lives turned upside down by these accusations grows every day." Amelia Tate explains how the alt-right wields and weaponises accusations of paedophilia.
"Whether in the city or in the suburbs, I believe we’re not meant to raise children in nuclear families without the support of a community. We’re simply not wired for it," says Frederic Laloux.
Christopher J. Ferguson and Cathy Faye on the long history of panic over children and entertainment technology.
English cricket is in danger of breeding and encouraging mediocrity, says George Dobell.
What lies beneath New York? Andrew Berman takes us to the city's forgotten and hidden graveyards.
