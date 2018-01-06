Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Saturday, January 06, 2018
The League of Gentlemen talk about their recent series
Recorded at BFI Southbank on 12 December last year.
As they discuss the real-life inspiration from some of their characters, I should mention that the Legz Akimbo Theatre Company (or someone very like them) came to my school in 1974.
