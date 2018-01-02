Six of the Best 757

Yair Rosenberg on why he helped create a bot to challenge Nazis on Twitter - and on how Twitter sided with the Nazis.
The philosopher Michel Foucault’s work on power matters now more than ever argues Colin Koopman.
Emerging Technology from the arXiv presents evidence that online dating is influencing levels of interracial marriage and even the stability of marriage itself.
No Country for Old Men pays tribute to Gavin Stamp.
"Death pops up throughout the film but, essentially, it is marked with a ritual within the landscape." Adam Scovell examines Peter Greenaway's 1988 film Drowning by Numbers.
Rob Parsons tries to account for the inconsistency of the England cricket team: "Over the last few years, I have often heard commentators say after a bad match that England haven’t become a bad side overnight. I have never heard them say the opposite after a good match – you don’t become a good side overnight."
