Sunday, January 07, 2018
Stubby Kaye: Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat
Yes I remember the Sixties: the Beatles in the charts, Saturday Morning Club, Simon Dee.
But the music I remember being played incessantly in those days did not come from the great British groups of the era. It came from the big musicals.
Turn on the radio and the odds were you would hear 'Get Me to the Church On Time' from My Fair Lady, 'If I Were a Rich Man' from Fiddler on the Roof or 'Food, glorious Food' from Oliver!
I came to dislike them intensely just because I had heard them so much.
There were some songs from the shows I liked. I had a friend at school from a hippyish family whose parents had the cast album from Hair. Being cool kids, we always played it.
And I remember hearing two songs from musicals on the radio for the first time and thinking they were wonderful.
One was 'Jubilation T. Cornpone' from Li'l Abner and the other was this one from Guys and Dolls.
Both, I later discovered, had been sung by the great Stubby Kaye.
Posted by Jonathan Calder at 11:41 am
No comments:
