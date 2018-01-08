Hope for St Saviour's, Leicester

I have long had a thing about this remarkable closed Leicester church, which stands in an area of the city with a large Muslim population.
A report in the Leicester Mercury from last summer tells you more about it before bringing some good news:
"St Saviour’s was completed in 1877. It was the last and greatest of four churches in Leicester by Sir George Gilbert Scott and is listed Grade II*.
"It is a vast red brick church with a nave seating one thousand, the timber roof of which is outstanding.
"The adjoining church rooms were constructed in 1883 and are the work of the distinguished Leicester architect Stockdale Harrison.
"They are locally listed.
"In 2006, St Saviour’s was closed and abandoned by the diocese of Leicester. There has been trespass and severe damage to the pulpit and window glass.
"The church rooms are in a very poor condition.
"Leicester Civic Society has been deeply concerned about St Saviour’s for the past 11 years and has had several meetings with the Church Commissioners.
"But, as we have said previously, Leicester is a city of remarkable rebirths and we were recently invited to by the Church Commissioners to meet them and representatives of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in St Saviour’s.
"It is the intention of RCCG to purchase both the church and church rooms and restore them to their original functions, the latter being a new neighbourhood centre.
"This is extremely welcome news and Leicester.
"We wish RCCG well in their herculean task and look forward eagerly to yet another historic church being removed from the Historic England Register.”The video above shows the church and gives more details of RCCG's plans.
No comments:
Post a Comment