Tuesday, January 02, 2018

A portrait of the British film industry in 1973



The British film industry was in a bad way in the 1970s. Notoriously, the highest grossing British film of 1971 was On the Buses.

By middle of the decade only such TV spin offs and sex comedies were being made. In those years some quite distinguished actors appeared in some very undistinguished films.

But some people were still trying in 1973, as a contemporary documentary on the BBC iPlayer shows. Click on the still above to watch The Big Screen there.

Two of Britain's leading film directors of the period - John Schlesinger and Gerald Thomas, whose Carry On films were also declining into sex comedies by then - are interviewed. They talk about the anxiety, hopes and risks experienced by those involved in the film industry. 

We also see four films in production:
As it is the 1970s there is some gratuitous female nudity and everyone smokes all the time. But there are also some shots of street scenes and film studios that now have documentary value.
Posted by at
Labels: , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)