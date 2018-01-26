Six of the Best 763

Jane Chelliah argues that the President's Club members' sense of entitlement was class based.
It isn't public versus private, it is small versus big, says David Boyle.
Nick Wates on the Battle of Tolmers Square - with the help of some remarkable photographs. In the 1970s these Camden properties were occupied after the council attempted to evict local residents and sell the land off to property developers.
Amanda Ripley discovers that it is not easy being a child prodigy.
"Le Guin never stopped insisting on the beauty and subversive power of the imagination. Fantasy and speculation weren’t only about invention; they were about challenging the established order." Julie Phillips celebrates the subversive imagination of Ursula Le Guin.
"The circumstances of productive boredom and limited horizons that gave him his vocation have gone, and will not return." Andrew Harrison pays tribute to Mark E. Smith.
