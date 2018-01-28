Sunday, January 28, 2018

The railway from Hastings to Ashford: Part 2



The waiting is over. On Thursday evening I posted part 1 of a video about the Hastings to Ashford line.

Here is the second and final part.

Another memory from that holiday at Winchelsea Beach in 1967.

My parents told me that I should not pick up any metal object I found on the beach.

That was because it was only 22 years after the end of the Second World War when the beach would have been mined.

And here I am well into the 21st century.
