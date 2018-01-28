Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Sunday, January 28, 2018
The railway from Hastings to Ashford: Part 2
The waiting is over. On Thursday evening I posted part 1 of a video about the Hastings to Ashford line.
Here is the second and final part.
Another memory from that holiday at Winchelsea Beach in 1967.
My parents told me that I should not pick up any metal object I found on the beach.
That was because it was only 22 years after the end of the Second World War when the beach would have been mined.
And here I am well into the 21st century.
Posted by Jonathan Calder at 8:26 pm
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment