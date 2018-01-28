Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Sunday, January 28, 2018
The Left Banke: Just Walk Away Renée
In Britain we know Just Walk Away Renée from the great Four Tops version.
But theirs was not the original recording of the song and nor did they have the original or biggest hit with it across most of the world.
Just Walk Away Renée was written by Michael Brown, Bob Calilli, and Tony Sansone for the band The Left Banke. Brown, then aged 16, was a member of the band and played harpsichord on this recording.
Released in July 1966, the band's version reached number 5 in the US singles chart but was not a hit in Britain.
