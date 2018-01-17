Will the collapse of Carillion kibosh rail improvements at Market Harborough?

The straightening of the railway through Market Harborough and the improvement of the station were in the hands of a company called Carillion. You may have heard of them.
So far they have demolished an old goods shed and got a long way with constructing a new car park so that rails can be laid across the land occupied by the current one.
How will Carillion's collapse affect the project?
The Leicester Mercury reports that a Network Rail spokeswoman was "unable" to comment on Market Harborough.
It does, however, quote a general statement on the planned Midland main line improvements that gets slightly less encouraging every time you read it:
Carillion’s work for Network Rail continues for the time being as Network Rail works with the official receiver and special manager to ensure the continuity of its project work.
Passengers can be reassured that their services will be running as normal today as Carillion’s work for Network Rail does not involve the day-to-day running of the railway.
Our aim is to ensure, as far as possible, that this news has as little impact as possible on our projects to grow and expand the railway network.
More and more, I feel that the problem the railways face is not so much that they were privatised as the baroque structure that privatisation left them with.
If he was determined to sell off the railways, then John Major's initial instinct to recreate the Big Four railway companies that existed between 1923 and 1947, and owned both the trains and the track, was surely the right one.
No comments:
Post a Comment