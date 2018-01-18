Six of the Best 761

William Wallace asks an important question.
Lucy Johnson pays tribute to her grandfather Gruff Evans (Lord Evans of Claughton).
"It is hard now to imagine any circumstances under which Trump, who reportedly hoped to ride with Queen Elizabeth II in a gold-plated carriage, could travel to London without inciting massive protests." Isobel Thompson on the American President's feud with Britain.
"Gather round and pay attention my Millennial friends while Grandad takes you on a trip into the past. Yes you’ve seen Friends and decided it’s shit, but back then Central Perk wasn’t at…. well.. the centre of the known universe – Britain was. Even the Americans admitted it." Otto English writes in praise of the 1990s.
Andrew Hickey argues that "if we want social media to be fun again, there needs to be a concerted effort to rebuild the web, and to make it once again a collection of independent sites producing idiosyncratic, individual, pieces of writing or images that can be linked to and discussed".
The case for landscape punk is made by Gary Budden.
