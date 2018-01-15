Whittlesea station: Alight for the straw bear

Whittlesey does not just the straw bear: it also has a rather desolate railway station with staggered platforms, a signal box and a level crossing. It also favours the older spelling of the town's name.
As Wikipedia says:
All the original station buildings are long demolished, and only the two platforms remain. Unlike many railway crossings, the gates are not automatic and are still opened and closed by hand by a person who sits in a small hut-like building by the crossing.You can see the station in more prosperous days in the Peterborough Images Archive.
At least it did a good trade on Saturday.
