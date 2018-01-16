Tuesday, January 16, 2018

Mark Gatiss: "I rather like being a freak"



Mark Gatiss, says the blurb on the British Film Institute YouTube channel, talks to the Radio Times's Alison Graham about growing up with ghost stories, revamping Baker Street for a new generation and how his obsession with the grotesque is really just a love for humanity in all its wonky forms.
