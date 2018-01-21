Sunday, January 21, 2018

Doop: Doop



Back in the 1990s there was an ITV rival to Top of the Pops in the shape of The Chart Show.

It was screened on Saturday mornings and - for better or worse - I associate it with this record, which reached number one in the UK in 1994..

Doop were a Dutch techno group and I remember an interview at the time where they said the record grew out of their noticing how close mellow house music was getting to 1920s dance music.
Posted by at
Labels: ,

2 comments:

Roy said...

There’s a whole subgenre of this kind of music now, called dieselpunk. https://open.spotify.com/user/1167540197/playlist/3Iv33GQDRzbnivZrtwXJWE?si=jckwjFOQRzKDKV0v7v-s2A

21 January, 2018 16:21
Jonathan Calder said...

Thanks Roy.

21 January, 2018 18:35

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)