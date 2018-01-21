Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Sunday, January 21, 2018
Doop: Doop
Back in the 1990s there was an ITV rival to Top of the Pops in the shape of The Chart Show.
It was screened on Saturday mornings and - for better or worse - I associate it with this record, which reached number one in the UK in 1994..
Doop were a Dutch techno group and I remember an interview at the time where they said the record grew out of their noticing how close mellow house music was getting to 1920s dance music.
2 comments:
There’s a whole subgenre of this kind of music now, called dieselpunk. https://open.spotify.com/user/1167540197/playlist/3Iv33GQDRzbnivZrtwXJWE?si=jckwjFOQRzKDKV0v7v-s2A
Thanks Roy.
