Six of the Best 762

In America the far right is using cyberharassment against academics. Joshua Cuevas will tell you all about it.
"Within six years Salford had 200 play streets. The pilot was so successful that they were passed into English law and 700 were created across England and Wales by the 1950s. But by the 1980s they were all but forgotten." Neal Keeling rediscovers the play streets of Salford.
Andy Boddington, in an extraordinary post, writes about his stroke and stay in hospital.
"When I was growing up in a little terraced house in Leicester, there would be beamed into our living room telly a glimpse of an impossible glamorous world filled with fast cars, frightening gangsters and one unimaginably stylish and exotic central character – Jason King." Sean O'Grady pays tribute to Peter Wyngarde.
Simon Brackenborough explores the music and troubled life of Malcolm Arnold.
