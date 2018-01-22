Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Monday, January 22, 2018
Northamptonshire woman launches new wedding venue where guests can have pictures taken with llamas
Our Headline of the Day Award goes to the Northampton Chronicle & Echo.
Sorry about the illustration. It was the best I could do.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment