Tuesday, January 09, 2018

David Nobbs and Jonathan Coe discuss the writing of comedy


Skip the first five and a half minutes of this video and you will find a discussion between the British comic writers David Nobbs and Jonathan Coe.

It was recorded in Barcelona in 2014. David Nobbs died the following year.
Posted by at
Labels: ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)