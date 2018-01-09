"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Tuesday, January 09, 2018
David Nobbs and Jonathan Coe discuss the writing of comedy
Skip the first five and a half minutes of this video and you will find a discussion between the British comic writers David Nobbs and Jonathan Coe.
It was recorded in Barcelona in 2014. David Nobbs died the following year.
