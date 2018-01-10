Two points on Tim Farron and Christianity

I made two points on Twitter about Tim Farron's recantation of his view on gay sex that seem worth repeating here.
But there are, says Wikipedia, more than two billion Christians around the world. They vary from the Russian Orthodox church to the Wee Frees of the Western Isles.
It is simply wrong to suggest that they all share the conclusions of Tim's slightly home-made Evangelical faith.
Christians believe all sorts of things and, in Britain at least, many of them are more relaxed about gay sex than Tim appears to be.
The second point is that Tim said in the interview that Christianity is always "radical and counter-cultural".
Not in England it isn't.
We have an established church and bishops sit in the House of Lords - and you can't get less counter-cultural than that.
Again, Tim is talking about his particular variety of the faith, not Christianity as a whole.
No comments:
Post a Comment