Jeremy Clarkson, Mitch Mitchell and Jennings

It's enjoyable enough, though those taking part are generally drawn from the Radio 4 blokey comedians list. The chair, inevitably, is David Mitchell.
The other day I spotted one of the facts: Jeremy Clarkson had taken part in radio adaptations of the Jennings books when he was a boy.
I was sure that I had featured it here as a piece of trivia, but it seems it has not.
A BBC News profile of Clarkson tells the story (and also has a photo of him with Anthony Buckeridge from this time):
Clarkson first worked for the BBC aged 12, playing the role of Atkinson in the radio adaptation of the Jennings novels, Anthony Buckeridge's tales of life at the fictional Linbury Court preparatory school. The role did not last long.
"Why did it come to an end?" Top Gear co-host Richard Hammond once asked in an interview on LBC Radio. "He will have done something stupid, obviously." The truth was actually more prosaic. Clarkson's voice broke. Uttering schoolboy slang like "wizard" and "blinko" did not work in baritone.The photograph above is taken from an earlier television adaptation of the books. Jennings (on the left) is played by John Mitchell.
As we have seen before, he grew up to be Mitch Mitchell of the Jimi Hendrix Experience.
