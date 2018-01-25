Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Thursday, January 25, 2018
The railway from Hastings to Ashford: Part 1
In 1967 my family had a caravan holiday at Winchelsea Beach in Sussex. And I do remember the summer of love: All You Need is Love by the Beatles and (rather less cool) Up, Up and Away by the Johnny Mann Singers were always playing.
What I also remember, on the journey there, is that people were on the train at Ashford collecting signatures on a petition to save the line across Romney Marsh to Hastings.
It worked. The line is still open today.
This is the first part of a film made in 1987 that will tell you all about it and also about the branch to Dungeness.
Posted by Jonathan Calder at 10:50 pm
