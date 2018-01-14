Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Sunday, January 14, 2018
The West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band: Smell of Incense
Wonderful stuff from 1968 that turned up on BBC Radio 6 Music the other day.
"Despite the heady atmosphere," says Wikipedia, "the group insists the recording, along with their other self-penned material, was not composed under the influence of LSD."
Read more about The West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band, one of whom went on to produce the Osmonds.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment