Saturday, January 13, 2018
Cambridge to Oxford by train in 1967
There are great hopes that the railway line between Cambridge and Bedford will be reopened as part of the East West Rail project.
This film shows the line in 1967. We follow a train from Cambridge to the old Bedford St Johns station. Missing out the stretch to Bletchley, which remains open to passengers, we then see a few shots of the train reaching Oxford. That stretch of the line remains open to freight.
This line was not recommended for closure by Beeching and had recently received investment in the form of a flyover across the King's Cross main line at Sandy.
After that the video shows the death throes of the Great Central - a working between the forgotten stations of Rugby Central and Nottingham Arkwright Street.
I posted some photographs of the remains of Leicester Central in 2015.
