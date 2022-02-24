It was recorded before today's Russian invasion.
Thursday, February 24, 2022
The Rest is History podcast on Ukraine and Russia
If you want to understand the history of Ukraine, and its relationship with Russia in particular, then this podcast is invaluable.
