Wood's of Wistanstow has ceased brewing

Sad news from the Shropshire Star:
Real ale drinkers in Shropshire are ruing the closure of a renowned county brewery in Wood's.
Its closure has been confirmed by a message on the company's answering machine.
A sad-sounding message says that the company's demise was "forced" on to it due to "unfavourable trading conditions."
The recorded message apologises for not being able to answer - but it points out that the brewery pub, the Plough Inn, remains open and trading.
Wood's began brewing in 1980 and their most famous beer was the bitter Shropshire Lad.
This was originally to be a limited brew to celebrate the centenary of Housman's collection of poems in 1996 - and I have happy memories of drinking it that year - but it proved so popular that it became a fixture in their range of beers.
