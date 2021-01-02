£2m centrepiece of Henry VIII’s lost crown found in field near Market Harborough

Exciting news from the Tudor and Stuart correspondent of The Sun:
The centrepiece of Henry VIII’s lost crown has been found under a tree by an amateur treasure hunter.
Kevin Duckett ended a 400-year-old mystery when he dug up the solid gold figurine in a Northamptonshire field.
The 2½in-high, inch-wide piece, one of five on the Tudor crown, is now at the British Museum and could be worth £2million.
Experts say the find is one of the most significant by an amateur.
The field in question is between Market Harborough and Dingley, only just over the Northamptonshire border.
Henry's crown survived until the Civil War, when parliament gave orders for it to be broken up, sold off and melted down.
Enticingly, it is on the route that Charles I took after fleeing his defeat at Naseby, which makes one speculate that he, or at least his retinue, lost or hid the jewel on that flight.
It is also on the route to Tur Langton, where legend has it that Charles watered his horse as he fled. You can see a rare 17th-century photograph of him doing so at the head of this post.
