Sir John Farr remembered

He once toured my school without speaking to a single student (or pupil as we may still have been then).
Sir John died in 1997 and was remembered like this in Chris Mullin's diary, later published as A Walk-On Part:
John Farr, a ruddy-faced knight of the Shires with whom I formed an unlikely alliance over the Birmingham Six, has died. He dropped dead while out grouse shooting, which I am sure he would regard as a good way to go.
I once asked whether his stand on the Birmingham bombings had caused problems with his Conservative colleagues. "Only from the lawyers - and they are all arseholes," he replied.
