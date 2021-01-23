Saturday, January 23, 2021

What's wrong with Covent Garden?

Taking a break from smuggling duties in Cornwall, Jago Hazzard looks at the history of this Piccadilly line station.

It was threatened with closure in 1929, but today it is so busy that the authorities try to discourage people from using it.

