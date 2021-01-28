Report on Northampton Borough Council's loan to football club

The long-awaited auditor's report into Northampton Borough Council’s loan to Northampton Town Football Club was published yesterday. You can download it from the council's website.
A BBC News report on the affair begins:
A £10.25m council loan to a football club for use on a stadium redevelopment had "serious failings", a report found.
Northampton Borough Council loaned the money, which has since disappeared, to Northampton Town in 2013 and 2014 to rebuild a stand and develop land.
The Public Interest Report "calls into question the legality" of decision-making over the deal.
For the political background to the loans, I recommend this Twitter thread from Willy Gilder, who used to report local politics for BBC Radio Northampton:
This report makes dismal reading, but few of us who attended @NorthamtonBC Cabinets at the time can be surprised at the criticism that The Leader did the negotiating with NTFC alone, and that no Cabinet members questioned the loan. 1/n https://t.co/01ahpsFAoW— Willy Gilder (@WillyGilder) January 28, 2021
