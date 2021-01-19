Mark Kermode notices The Ghost Goes Gear

Last night BBC2 screened the latest of Mark Kermode's Secrets of Cinema programmes - this one was on pop music films.
I was looking forward to it, but had sadly concluded that he would not find room to mention the Spencer Davis Group film The Ghost Goes Gear.
I was wrong.
Let's be honest though: it's not a good film. As I blogged when paying tribute to Nicholas Parsons a few years ago:
According to Parsons' memoirs, the weather in which they had to film was so bad that he assumed the project had been scrapped. He was surprised there was a film to release.
What made the cinema was basically a collection of largely undistinguished musical performances, apart from those by the Spencer Davis Group themselves.
But the start of the film, with the band performing on a boat, the (Etonian?) swimmers and rowers, and Monkees-style antics, make you think you are in for something better.
So the clip above is as good as the film gets.
