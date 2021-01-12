A 1960 film made to promote commercial traffic on the waterways

The blurb on YouTube explains:
This is an edited version of a film made in 1960 to show how British Waterways were upgrading their broad waterways for more commercial traffic. At that time the container revolution had not really started, but within ten years container ports including inland container ports enabled goods to tranship quickly and without all the handling shown here.
At the heart of the film is a trip up the Trent with nice shots of Newark and a river freight depot at Nottingham.
