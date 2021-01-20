Terrified by Mr Tapp the undertaker

What is the most frightening television programme you have ever seen?
For me it is probably the episode of Sexton Blake in which the hypodermic-wielding villain measured Tinker for his coffin while he was still alive. Mind you, I may have been as young as seven when I saw it.
After that, as I went on to say in that post, it was Don Taylor's television play The Exorcism, which I saw when I was 12.
According to an upload on YouTube only one episode of ITV's Sexton Blake series of the 1960s survives - you can see it above. Sadly, it contains no sinister undertakers.
What interested me most was one of the comments below the upload:
Many thanks for the upload. I can remember watching this series as a youngster, and being terrified by one of the villains, a sinister undertaker by the name of, if memory serves, Mr Tapp. Such a pity no more episodes remain.
Mr Tapp must surely be the undertaker who scared me too.
A little research shows he appeared in a just one two-part Sexton Blake story and that those parts were screened in January and February 1968. So I was indeed just seven when I watched them.
