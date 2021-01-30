Six of the Best 992

Jennifer Quellette uses insights from folklore to reveal how conspiracy theories emerge.
Chris Heather and Andrew Munro look into the accidental death of an aristocrat near Manton Junction in 1902.
Adam Scovell goes in search of locations from the James Fox and Mick Jagger film Performance.
Can you name the debut novel, originally published in Britain in September 1965, that became a more or less immediate best seller, and the fans of which included Noël Coward, Daphne du Maurier, John Gielgud, Fay Weldon, David Storey, Margaret Drabble, and Doris Lessing? The answer to this question from Lucy Scholes is "Irene Handl."
