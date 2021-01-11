"Welcome to the Brexit, sir." Remainers knew British drivers' sandwiches would be confiscated but reacted wrongly

Independent reports:
Border officials have been confiscating sandwiches and other foodstuffs from drivers arriving in the Netherlands from the UK after Brexit, TV footage has revealed.
A Dutch TV clip showed a driver had his ham sandwiches taken away by border officials as he arrived – with one border guard joking: "Welcome to the Brexit, sir."
This development should not have come as a surprise.
In April 2019 The Scotsman warned:
Britons travelling to the EU will no longer be able to carry meat and dairy products with them in the event of a no-deal Brexit, the European Commission warned.
EU Customs Commissioner Pierre Muscovici said the risk of a no-deal Brexit and major disruption was increasing, and said customs checks would "apply to all goods arriving from the UK".
Tourists would be prevented from carrying British cheeses and meats with them to the continent.
A good point for Remain campaigners to make, you might think, but it didn't turn out that like.
As I blogged at the time:
Almost all the comment on this story I have seen from our side of the debate has been concerned with laughing at people who might want to take British food with them.
Some Remainers have gone on to list all the Continental foods they enjoy in a self-congratulatory way.
I stand by the conclusion to that post:
I am a Liberal. I want to be able to get on a train at St Pancras and take a pork pie anywhere I damn well please.
