"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Tuesday, January 05, 2021
Searching for the River Neckinger
John Rogers follows the course of another of London's lost rivers, the Neckinger.
The walk takes him through Elephant and Castle, Borough and Bermondsey to the Thames.
No comments:
Post a comment