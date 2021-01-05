Tuesday, January 05, 2021

Searching for the River Neckinger

John Rogers follows the course of another of London's lost rivers, the Neckinger.

The walk takes him through Elephant and Castle, Borough and Bermondsey to the Thames.

John has a Patreon account to support his videos and blogs at The Lost Byway.

