Six of the Best 991

Regina Keith outlines the long history of school meals in Britain.
"An inadequate train service and vanishing high street are common complaints of Barrovians – and visitors will say those complaints are justified. Portland Walk in Barrow’s town centre lost Topshop, River Island and Marks & Spencer stores in 2020, to name just a few." Adam Payne asks what the Conservatives' claimed "levelling up" agenda can offer Barrow-in-Furness.
Edward Lucas pays tribute to his father J.R. Lucas, Oxford philosopher and Cold War champion of the Czechs.
We have Charlie Chaplin to thank for the blockbuster, argues John Sturgis.
Flickering Lamps discovers an ancient cemetery in the heart of Greenwich Park.
