Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Advent Calendar 21: Portmeirion


This statue, says its inscription, was:
Presented to Portmeirion and its Founder, Sir Clough Williams-Ellis, by his friends and collagues on his 90th birthday, May 28th 1973.
Posted by at
Labels: , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)